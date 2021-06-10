Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,500 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

