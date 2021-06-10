Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,871 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Well were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,356. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

American Well stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

