Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 300 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

SNA stock opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.10 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.