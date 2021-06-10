Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,589 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zynga were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zynga by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 415,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Zynga by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 403,961 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zynga by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,144,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 107,624 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Zynga by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $208,171.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,479 shares of company stock worth $4,118,057. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

