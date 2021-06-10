Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lear were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

LEA stock opened at $194.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.61.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.