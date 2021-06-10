Bar Harbor Trust Services Purchases 461 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,177 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 43,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 3,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 326,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,990,000 after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 259,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $61,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $253.59 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.