Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCS. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Investec raised Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Barclays has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $21,422,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 194,966.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412,798 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

