Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.
BGH stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
