Barrick Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.55.

Shares of ABX opened at C$27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.96. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

