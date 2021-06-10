Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Down 15.2% This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001865 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $201.55 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00067213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00890839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.24 or 0.08841250 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,514,870 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.