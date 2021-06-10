Beach Point Capital Management LP Makes New $993,000 Investment in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 99,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHPAU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $40,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,870,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 15,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,524. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.