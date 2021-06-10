Beam (BEAM) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.06 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Beam has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $62.06 million and approximately $31.78 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001501 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 149.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,034,880 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

