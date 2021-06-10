Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €57.70 ($67.88) and last traded at €58.00 ($68.24). Approximately 45,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €58.40 ($68.71).

BFSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €59.15.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

