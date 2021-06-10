BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 207.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $40,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $347.85 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,456 shares of company stock worth $6,944,176. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

