Bellevue Group AG Acquires New Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $226,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 420.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

