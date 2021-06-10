Bellevue Group AG Purchases 24,000 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after buying an additional 397,786 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 219,366 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $5,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after buying an additional 138,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 523.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 76,742 shares during the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $380,075.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $403,910. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCUS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

RCUS stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.13. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

