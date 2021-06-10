Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,645 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.67% of Health Catalyst worth $34,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $478,206.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,137 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,264 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

HCAT stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

