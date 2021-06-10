Bellevue Group AG Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 454,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSCR opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

