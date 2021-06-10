Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,480 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 378,166 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Best Buy worth $21,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Raymond James upped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

BBY opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.08. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,358 shares of company stock worth $21,229,515. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.