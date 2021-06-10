BiFi Hits 1-Day Volume of $475,085.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $475,085.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00249034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00036896 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 106,805,842 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

