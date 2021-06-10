Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,273,341.30 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,858 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL opened at $154.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

