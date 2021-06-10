Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $500.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.50.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $406.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

