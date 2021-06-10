Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $359.50.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $406.94 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.