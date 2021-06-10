BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 3%

Shares of BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO) were down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 368,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 631,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19.

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. The company's technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.

