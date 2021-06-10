bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMXMF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank cut bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

bioMérieux stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.55. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.53. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $108.55 and a 12 month high of $170.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of -0.20.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

