Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $509,576.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for about $297.47 or 0.00791628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $133.86 million and approximately $509,576.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 130.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001999 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

