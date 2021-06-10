BITTUP Market Capitalization Tops $384,670.81 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, BITTUP has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITTUP has a market cap of $384,670.81 and $89.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTUP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00846841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.12 or 0.08488072 BTC.

BITTUP Coin Profile

BITTUP (BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BITTUP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTUP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTUP using one of the exchanges listed above.

