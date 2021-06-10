BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $161,000.

NYSE:BGT opened at $12.63 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

