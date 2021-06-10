BlackRock Inc. Acquires 110,318 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,318 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.84% of La-Z-Boy worth $311,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LZB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 157,755 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 463,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 429,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

