BlackRock Inc. Acquires 988,991 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Cohu worth $307,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $8,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.96. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

