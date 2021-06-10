BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hamilton Lane worth $299,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 45.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

