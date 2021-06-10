BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Associated Banc worth $288,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.32. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,162. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

