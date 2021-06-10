BlackRock Inc. Has $294.76 Million Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.71% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $294,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.91 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.