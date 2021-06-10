BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 182,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.81% of PTC Therapeutics worth $294,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

PTCT opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.00. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $70.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

