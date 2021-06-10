BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,684,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $316,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:AKR opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 379.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

