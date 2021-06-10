Blockburn (BURN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,351.37

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Blockburn coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockburn has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockburn has a market cap of $44,351.37 and $27.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.37 or 0.00793580 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000584 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Blockburn Profile

BURN is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,738,958 coins. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @blockburnHQ . Blockburn’s official website is blockburn.io

Buying and Selling Blockburn

