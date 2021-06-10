Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,767. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

