Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Financial Analysis

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Blue Sphere alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Sphere and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 3 22 0 2.88

Alphabet has a consensus target price of $2,479.06, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.7, meaning that its share price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Sphere and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alphabet $182.53 billion 9.15 $40.27 billion $58.61 42.51

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 26.11% 23.54% 16.78%

Summary

Alphabet beats Blue Sphere on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.