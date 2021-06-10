BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.42 million-225.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.64 million.

NASDAQ BLCT opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72. BlueCity has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $35.89.

Get BlueCity alerts:

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.