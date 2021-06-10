Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.96. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $192,154. 23.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

