Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.96. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $192,154. 23.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
