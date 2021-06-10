BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 10,076 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 66.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Griffon were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Griffon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Griffon by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 78,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

