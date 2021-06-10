BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $663,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 240,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZA stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.42. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.43.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

