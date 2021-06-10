BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $670,000 Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Delek US were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 910,469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $13,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $12,289,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $7,492,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Shares of DK opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

