BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $716,000 Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,035 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.