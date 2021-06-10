BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,152 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ADT were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $108,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 1,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,598,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,427,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of ADT by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

NYSE ADT opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.28. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

