BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Laureate Education by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.