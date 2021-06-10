BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,601 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

