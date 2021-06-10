BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 5,371 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 336.6% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 158,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,311 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

PSXP stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

