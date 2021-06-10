BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

