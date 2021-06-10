BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $9.01.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
Read More: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.