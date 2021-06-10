BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

